Pizza warming bag used to steal Halifax pizzeria's cash register

It didn't take police long to crack a break and enter case that saw a suspect smash her way into a pizza shop on Gottingen Street and use a large stolen pizza warming bag to steal the businesses cash register.

A 29-year-old woman allegedly threw a cinder block through the glass front door of Shadia's Pizza around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

They were called after a witness reported hearing loud bangs coming from the pizzeria.

Once inside the woman wasted no time ripping the cash register off the counter and putting it inside a large red pizza warming bag.

An undisclosed amount of cash was in the register.

With the bag in tow the woman ran down Gottingen Street away from the pizzeria.

About 20 minutes later police had tracked the woman down, she was hiding in the backyard of a home, less than 100 metres from Shadia's Pizza.

The woman was arrested and is facing a break and enter charge and one count of breach of probation.

Investigators are attempting to determine if this crime is connected to other recent break and enters.

