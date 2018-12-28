Welcome to the Bras d'Or Lake UNESCO biosphere reserve

New signs are set to go up this spring marking the Bras d'Or Lake as a UNESCO biosphere reserve, more than seven years after Cape Breton's inland saltwater sea and its watershed received the international designation.

Four large highway signs will welcome residents and visitors alongside smaller signs with codes for smartphones, which will offer more detail on the geography and history of the area.

Bruce Hatcher, a Cape Breton University professor and chair of the biosphere reserve association, says the signs are very important.

The signs say welcome in Mi'kmaw, French, Gaelic and English and will go up this spring. (Submitted by Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association)

"We need to have these signs in terms of awareness. These biosphere reserve things really are about buy-in from community, participation from residents and visitors, and so on," he said.

Signs a conversation starter

At the very least, Hatcher said, the signs should be a conversation starter for those passing by.

"You know, like go, 'What the hell was that? I never saw that sign before.' Something like that. And they'd say, 'Oh yeah, that's those guys, they're trying to save the lake or some international award.'"

Bruce Hatcher, chair of the Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association, says the new signs will help create buy-in from local communities and generate interest among residents and visitors alike. (Submitted by Bruce Hatcher)

The designation from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization simply identifies the Bras d'Or Lake as a special place, Hatcher said.

It doesn't stop development, but recognizes the area's natural importance.

The association with UNESCO can also be used by local organizations and businesses to promote the region, Hatcher said.

"The value we see here is a tourism one," he said. "We think it's a no-brainer. If you want people to come again and visit your place and spend money, participate in the culture — whatever it is you're looking for in terms of visitors — there are some people [for whom] the UNESCO brand is a quality brand."

A map shows the locations of major highway and waterway signs expected to be erected this spring. (Submitted by Bras d'Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association)

Two of the large welcoming signs will go up on the Trans-Canada Highway near Whycocomagh and the Seal Island Bridge. Two more will be erected on Route 4 near St. Peter's and East Bay.

Smaller welcome signs will also be placed near marinas where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Bras d'Or Lake and interpretive signs will be scattered around the region at locations chosen by Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Cape Breton municipalities.

The signs are being funded with a $50,600 grant from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, $20,000 in grants from the island's four municipalities, and about $10,000 from other sources, according to Hatcher.