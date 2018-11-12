Nova Scotian heading to San Diego for international rugby tournament

There are deer on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore slower than Brandon Power.

His blazing speed is one of the biggest reasons why Power was recently named to the Canadian under-18 rugby squad.

"I couldn't sleep the whole night after I found out I made the team," said the 17-year-old Power, a Grade 12 student at Eastern Shore District High School. "I was literally shaking the whole time."

While Power had a hard time controlling his excitement, he knows he will be up against some tough competition when he and his Canadian team travel to San Diego on Boxing Day to play in an international event against the top young players in the U.S.

"I feel like it's a big accomplishment and I feel humbled," said Power, who lives in Myers Point, near Musquodoboit Harbour.

"Even from a small community, we can have some pretty good athletes come out of here."

Power has only played competitive rugby for two seasons and is the only Nova Scotian who will be suiting up for the Canadian squad.

Brandon Power uses his speed to avoid defenders in rugby action this summer. (Sophie Fraser)

The scrum-half led his high school team to a provincial championship last spring. He plays summer rugby with a local men's team on the Eastern Shore and with the Nova Scotia Keltics under-18 team.

He's also played on numerous provincial soccer teams but is now focused exclusively on rugby.

'Plays way above his size'

"He has all this athletic ability and now he's fully invested into rugby," said Jack Hanratty, the acting provincial coach at Rugby Nova Scotia who was just appointed the Rugby Canada Academy coach.

"He's a small guy, but he plays way above his size. His skill and speed really sets him apart from other players."

After high school, Power is planning to play university rugby, but he's not sure where yet.

Hoping to make a splash in California

"I've been accepted at St. FX and Acadia," said Power. "But if some sort of scholarship to a school in the States comes from going down to San Diego, then I would definitely have to think about that."

Power will be spending over a week in Southern California before heading home on Jan. 4.

A number of fundraising events are being held along the Eastern Shore to help pay for the expenses he'll incur on his trip.