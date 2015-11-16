19-year-old pleads guilty to multiple drunk-driving offences

A 19-year-old Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to multiple drunk-driving-related offences from three separate incidents, including a crash earlier this year that injured two people.

Brandon James Crombie entered guilty pleas during an appearance in Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth earlier this week.

His lawyer has requested a pre-sentence report before Crombie is sentenced. The matter returns to court on June 29. Crombie remains in jail in the meantime, having been denied bail.

Among the charges Crombie admitted to are impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and breach of conditions.

The most serious incident , the crash that hurt two people in another vehicle, occurred on Highway 111 in Dartmouth in February.

MORE TOP STORIES