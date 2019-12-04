Supervisor charged after worker's 2018 death at Dartmouth construction site

A 37-year-old Halifax man has been charged following the death of a young man in March 2018 who fell from the roof of a store under construction in the Dartmouth Crossing shopping district.

Jeff Scott Gooch, who was employed as a worksite supervisor at the time of the incident, was arrested last Saturday and is facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death, Halifax police said in a news release.

Brandon Alcorn, 22, died on March 13, 2018, after falling from the roof of the Kent Building Supplies that was under construction on Cutler Drive.

Gooch is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Feb. 25.

