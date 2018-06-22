BP reports drilling mud spill off Nova Scotia
BP Canada Energy Group reported an unauthorized discharge of drilling mud from the West Aquarius drilling unit on Friday.
Estimated 136 cubic metres of drilling mud discharged
An estimated 136 cubic metres were discharged.
The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board (CNSOPB) said the discharge has been stopped.
CNSOPB said the synthetic-based mud is dense and sinks rapidly to the sea floor and the synthetic-based oil in the mud has low toxicity.
The West Aquarius is currently located about 330 kilometres from Halifax.
