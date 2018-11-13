After unsuccessful drilling, no wells are being explored off Nova Scotia

There are now no exploratory drilling projects happening off the coast of Nova Scotia, says a spokesperson for the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board.

On Nov. 9, Hess Corporation, which partners with BP Canada in the Scotian Basin Exploration Drilling Project, announced the Aspy D-11/D-11A well drilling reached a depth of 7,400 metres, but didn't find commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons.

Sadie Toulany, a spokesperson for the offshore petroleum board, said BP Canada is moving to permanently seal the well.

Toulany said BP still has exploratory licences for other sites that don't expire until Jan. 14, 2022.

However, the company would have to obtain permission to do any drilling at those sites and no applications have been submitted.

There also aren't any applications by other companies looking to drill in Nova Scotia's offshore, said Toulany.

In 2012, BP committed to spend $1.1 billion to explore four deep-water parcels that measure almost 14,000 square kilometres in size, according to Nova Scotia government press releases.

Last year, Shell Canada capped its two exploratory wells in its Shelburne Basin Deepwater Exploration Project.