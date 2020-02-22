Boy injured in arrest at Bedford Place Mall; case referred to police watchdog

Two officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation into the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Bedford, N.S., on Friday night.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Sunnyside Mall at about 7:30 p.m. regarding "an incident involving a male and female youth."

Two police officers responded and found the boy and girl at Bedford Place Mall.

In the process of making an arrest, the boy "suffered an injury," according the release.

Halifax Regional Police did not specify why the boy was arrested or what specific incident led to police being called to Sunnyside Mall.

The case has been referred to Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team.

MORE TOP STORIES