Boy honoured for notifying authorities about New Glasgow fire

It was 12:30 a.m. AT on April 30 when 11-year-old Abdullah Almethyb heard loud bangs and looked out his window to see smoke coming from a nearby apartment building in New Glasgow, N.S.

Without hesitation, Almethyb picked up the phone and dialled 911.

His quick action potentially saved lives and prevented further damage to surrounding buildings as the raging fire quickly engulfed a 10-unit building on Forbes Street, the local police department said.

To recognize his contribution to the riverside town, New Glasgow Regional Police Chief Stephen Chisholm honoured the Grade 6 student with a certificate of community service.

Police spokesperson Const. Ken MacDonald said he and Chisholm surprised Almethyb at his home on Tuesday.

Certificates of community service are awarded to people who go above and beyond to help save lives or protect property. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

"When we showed up, you could actually see the sense of pride and the smile not only on his face, but his family's faces as well," said MacDonald, adding that the Almethyb family came to the town of roughly 9,500 from Syria.

MacDonald said the young boy also received a ball cap and tuque emblazoned with the New Glasgow Regional Police logo.

"He was very happy about the acknowledgement," said MacDonald in a phone interview on Wednesday.

"We're still in a time when we had to maintain those physical distances, but the smile on his face was worth it."

The certificates are awarded to community members who go above and beyond to help save lives or protect property, said MacDonald.

The 10-unit apartment building on Forbes Street in New Glasgow, N.S., was extensively damaged in the fire on April 30. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

The department said 13 people were evacuated from the building, which was extensively damaged. No one was injured, but several pets died.

A news release said a 21-year-old man from Pictou County, N.S., is facing a number of charges in connection with the fire, including arson, assault and uttering threats.

