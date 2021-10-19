7-year-old boy dies after being pinned by log in Cumberland County

A seven-year-old boy died Monday afternoon in an accident near Southampton, in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.

RCMP said they were called at 3:30 p.m. AT for a report of a child trapped under a large piece of wood on Athol Forestry Coop Road.

Upon arrival, police learned that the child had been playing near a log pile when he became pinned under one of the logs.

The fire department was able to remove the log and paramedics began providing medical care to the boy. A LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched to the scene but the child succumbed to his injuries a short time after its arrival.

Police are releasing no other details at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES