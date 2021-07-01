Boy, 16, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in Westphal, N.S.

The RCMP in Halifax say they were called to the collision on Highway 7 around 4:45 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling east on the highway when it ran into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic waiting to turn left onto a side road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The occupant of the vehicle that was struck by the motorcycle was not injured.

A third vehicle became involved in the collision immediately after it happened, and the person in that vehicle was also not injured.

Highway 7 was shutdown for a number of hours as police investigated.

MORE TOP STORIES