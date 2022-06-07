Boy, 16, facing charges after threat at Cambridge school

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening a student at Central Kings Rural High School in Cambridge, N.S., on Monday.

In a news release, Kings District RCMP said police received a call at around 1:30 p.m. AT about a student being threatened at the school. The student was sent a picture of what appeared to be a handgun.

The high school went into lockdown and the nearby Cambridge and District Elementary School was placed in a hold and secure.

Several police departments including the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team and police dogs converged on the high school.

Police said in the release the suspect allegedly went into a convenience store near the school on Highway 1 and left a backpack behind. Officers seized the bag and found a replica handgun inside, they said.

The suspect was arrested around 2:35 p.m., about two kilometres from the high school.

He's facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

He's scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Monday.

