Boy, 14, charged after car clocked going double the speed limit

A 14-year-old Port Hawkesbury, N.S., boy has been charged with a number of driving offences after police say a car was clocked going more than double the speed limit early Sunday morning.

Inverness County RCMP stopped the car on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury just before 2 a.m.

According to a police news release, the car had been clocked going 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. It had also sped through a red light and nearly hit a police vehicle, RCMP said.

The boy was charged with stunting, operating a motor vehicle under the age of 16 and failure to stop at a red light.

He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Feb. 25.

RCMP said the fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.