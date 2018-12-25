Boxing Day 2018: What's open and closed in the Halifax area

Many businesses in the Halifax area will be closed on Boxing Day, and public services will be limited.

Here's a look at some major retailers and public services and whether they're open on Wednesday.

Food and drink

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market is closed and will reopen Friday at 10 a.m.

Gateway Meat Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys are closed.

NSLC stores are closed, but its agency stores may be open.

Private liquor stores Bishop's Cellar, WestSide Beer, Wine and Spirits, RockHead and Harvest Wines and Spirits are closed.

Malls

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane, Scotia Square, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall are closed.

Public services

There is waste/recycling collection. As well, the Otter Lake Waste Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and composting facilities are open.

All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries are closed.

Holiday service will be in effect for Halifax Transit buses and the Alderney Ferry, while the Woodside Ferry will not be running.

The Halifax Oval is open on Boxing Day. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Municipal recreation facilities may be open. Call ahead to check hours.

The Emera Oval will be open for public skates beginning at 7 a.m. Check the schedule for open-skate times.

There will be no mail collection or delivery. However, post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

The 311 call centre will be open, but the five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed.