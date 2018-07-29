Boxer Custio Clayton getting closer to world title shot

It's tough for Custio Clayton to be patient these days.

The professional boxer from North Preston, N.S., is on the verge of something big — fighting for a world championship.

The World Boxing Organization recently moved Clayton up to the number one spot in their welterweight rankings.

That means a fight against current champion Terence Crawford could be coming soon.

"That's what we are hoping for but you never really know what they will decide," said Clayton in an interview from his home in Montreal, where he now lives and trains.

"We've heard he has 18 months where he has to defend his title against me."

15-fight winning streak

Clayton, 30, has won all 15 of his pro fights. While he would like to get a world title fight soon, he doesn't want to rush it.

"I'm just going to stay active, get the fights I need and if that time comes to fight Crawford, I'll be ready," he said.

A world championship fight would guarantee Clayton a big pay day but he would have his hands full against Crawford. The native of Omaha, Neb., has held world titles in three different weight divisions and hasn't lost in 33 fights.

Custio Clayton has won all 15 of his pro fights. (Credit: Vincent Ethier)

Two months ago Crawford was ranked as the second best active boxer, in all weight divisions, by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

"The way I look at it, welterweight is a very tough division, but if I get a shot, I've got to make the most of it," said Clayton.

Clayton, who has five children, fought for Canada at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He lost in the quarter finals to a British fighter after a controversial decision that sent him home without a medal.

Custio Clayton now lives and trains in Montreal. (Credit: Vincent Ethier)

Clayton returned to Quebec this week after a two-week vacation back home in Nova Scotia.

He said he was getting lots of career advice from some of his old friends in North Preston.

"I kind of stay out of that kind of talk when I'm on vacation," he said with a laugh. "I was trying to rest and relax and didn't want to hear about that."

