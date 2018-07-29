Skip to Main Content
Boxer Custio Clayton getting closer to world title shot
New

Boxer Custio Clayton getting closer to world title shot

The World Boxing Organization recently moved Custio Clayton up to the number one spot in their welterweight rankings.

'Welterweight is a very tough division, but if I get a shot, I’ve got to make the most of it'

Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
The World Boxing Organization has ranked Custio Clayton at the top of his weight class. (Credit: Vincent Ethier)

It's tough for Custio Clayton to be patient these days.

The professional boxer from North Preston, N.S., is on the verge of something big — fighting for a world championship.

The World Boxing Organization recently moved Clayton up to the number one spot in their welterweight rankings.

That means a fight against current champion Terence Crawford could be coming soon.

"That's what we are hoping for but you never really know what they will decide," said Clayton in an interview from his home in Montreal, where he now lives and trains.

"We've heard he has 18 months where he has to defend his title against me."

15-fight winning streak

Clayton, 30, has won all 15 of his pro fights. While he would like to get a world title fight soon, he doesn't want to rush it.

"I'm just going to stay active, get the fights I need and if that time comes to fight Crawford, I'll be ready," he said.

A world championship fight would guarantee Clayton a big pay day but he would have his hands full against Crawford. The native of Omaha, Neb., has held world titles in three different weight divisions and hasn't lost in 33 fights.

Custio Clayton has won all 15 of his pro fights. (Credit: Vincent Ethier)

Two months ago Crawford was ranked as the second best active boxer, in all weight divisions, by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

"The way I look at it, welterweight is a very tough division, but if I get a shot, I've got to make the most of it," said Clayton.

Clayton, who has five children, fought for Canada at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He lost in the quarter finals to a British fighter after a controversial decision that sent him home without a medal.

Custio Clayton now lives and trains in Montreal. (Credit: Vincent Ethier)

Clayton returned to Quebec this week after a two-week vacation back home in Nova Scotia.

He said he was getting lots of career advice from some of his old friends in North Preston.

"I kind of stay out of that kind of talk when I'm on vacation," he said with a laugh. "I was trying to rest and relax and didn't want to hear about that."

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia

About the Author

Paul Palmeter

Reporter

Paul Palmeter is an award-winning video journalist born and raised in the Annapolis Valley. He has covered news and sports stories across the province for 25 years.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us