Bouctouche, N.B., oysters sold in Nova Scotia recalled due to salmonella risk

A Bouctouche, N.B., seafood company is recalling oysters sold in Nova Scotia and Ontario due to a risk of salmonella.

The Great Little Harbour Seafood Company Ltd. says two types of oysters, three-inch small choice and standards, with harvest dates of July 19, 2018 and production dates of July 20, 2018, should not be consumed.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

"The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings," a news release said. The agency said the recall could possibly go national.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the oysters.

However, food contaminated with salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis, the release said.

