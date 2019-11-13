Massive Christmas tree destined for Boston cut down in Trenton
Public sendoff to be held in Halifax Friday; tree to make appearance in parade Saturday
Nova Scotia's annual ritual of giving Boston a Christmas tree began Wednesday near Trenton.
The 13.7-metre tree was cut down with a chainsaw on the property of donors Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders.
Children from Pictou Landing First Nation and Frank H. MacDonald Elementary School performed for the crowd during the festivities.
But the event was not without its hiccups as heavy rain on Tuesday made for mucky conditions. The crane that was to hoist the tree onto a truck briefly got stuck.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/TreeforBoston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TreeforBoston</a> is coming down today. But first... some problems... <a href="https://t.co/uIOWKst4dQ">pic.twitter.com/uIOWKst4dQ</a>—@Brett_CBC
An official send-off for the tree will be held in downtown Halifax on Friday. It will also make an appearance in a holiday parade in Halifax on Saturday.
The tree, which has its Twitter account, will then make the 1,100-kilometre journey to Massachusetts, where about 6,000 lights will be added to its branches.
The tree is a gift meant to show the province's gratitude for the help Bostonians provided after the Halifax Explosion on Dec. 6, 1917.
