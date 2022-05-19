Border agency reopens sea ports of entry across Atlantic

Service at 33 small vessel reporting sites across Atlantic Canada will resume starting Friday, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

The agency says the announcement is part of a phased approach to reopen sites where services were suspended due to COVID-19 measures.

In Nova Scotia, 12 sites in Digby, Lunenburg, Pictou, Liverpool, Port Bickerton, Port Hawkesbury, Shelburne, St. Peter's and Lockeport will be reopened.

This comes after business owners in Lunenburg made calls earlier this month to have the town's site reopened in hopes of reviving the stalled tourism industry.

Thirteen sites in New Brunswick have also been reopened in Bayside, Caraquet, Dalhousie, Deer Island, Grand Manan, Grand Bay and Saint John.

And eight sites have been reopened in Newfoundland and Labrador across Corner Brook, Burin, Clarenville, GrandBank, Marystown, Fortune and Stephenville.

MORE TOP STORIES