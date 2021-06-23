Border disruption between N.S., N.B. threatens health services, critical supplies

Concerns were being raised about the impact a protest near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border was having on the supply chain and the movement of essential workers, including hospital staff, as the highway blockade stretched into its 18th hour Wednesday evening.

Protesters descended on the TransCanada Highway on Monday in response to new isolation and testing rules for people travelling to Nova Scotia from New Brunswick. The rules were announced by Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin only hours before the restrictions were expected to be lifted, prompting anger on both sides of the border.

The border disruption was already affecting health services in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, said Bethany McCormick, the provincial health authority's vice-president of operations for the northern zone.

"It is very important to us that we find a resolution to this blockade so that we can go back to normal services for our patients and families in our communities," McCormick said Wednesday in Amherst, N.S.

McCormick said the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre had been forced to reduce its services.

Bethany McCormick said critical staff at the hospital in Amherst, N.S., have not been allowed to cross the border. (CBC)

She said the health centre's site leader spoke to protesters to ask that staff be allowed to cross the border, but while doctors and physicians were being allowed through, other critical staff were not.

McCormick said it was likely that patients and families who were seeking care were also being delayed at the border.

John Wright, health services director at the facility, said 125 employees and between 10 and 12 physicians commute to the Amherst hospital from New Brunswick.

Due to a protest at the New Brunswick/Nova Scotia provincial border Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre (CRHCC) in Amherst will be providing essential services only today. <a href="https://t.co/ggFxGX5B7c">https://t.co/ggFxGX5B7c</a> <a href="https://t.co/1pA6gJFJ7H">pic.twitter.com/1pA6gJFJ7H</a> —@HealthNS

Wright said over 110 appointments had already been cancelled for people coming to the centre for echocardiograms, mammograms, and people attending surgical clinics, prenatal appointments and pacemaker clinics.

McCormick said the protest's impacts were far-reaching, noting that colleagues at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax said critical supplies for diagnostic tests were stuck at the border and would soon expire.

Wider supply chain

The broader supply chain was also being affected by the blockade, said Jean-Marc Picard, the head of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

The head of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association said the situation is 'critical.' (CBC)

He said carriers were desperate and the situation had already reached a critical point.

"You're going to see shelves going empty," he said in an interview.

"Fuel stations are going to run out of fuel. Pharmacies are going to run out of medicine. Water supply is going to go low. Everything is going."

He said the disruption was on a key artery that connects Atlantic Canada to the rest of the country and the world.

Picard said there were already "hundreds of loads" delayed Wednesday, and further delays could result in weeks of backlog and severe disruptions.

He said he did not support the Rankin government's isolation requirements, calling them "drastic," but he called on protesters to open up the highway and find some other way to negotiate.

Osborne Burke, president of the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance, said he wasn't opposed to the protest, but believed the RCMP had a responsibility to open at least one lane to commercial traffic.

"You can make your points, but you don't have to shut down the industry altogether to do that," Burke said.

He said there were 11 trucks carrying perishable fresh frozen or live lobster stuck at the border crossing. Burke said average value of the cargo on each of the trucks was around $500,000.

Tourism impact

The border disruption was also affecting the bottom line of the already damaged tourism sector, according to David Clarke, general manager of the Atlantica Hotel in Halifax and former head of the Hotel Association of Nova Scotia.

Clarke said he had reports from several hotels that 50 per cent of bookings for this weekend have been cancelled.

Hoteliers say they have already seen weekend bookings drop by 50 per cent as a result of the border protest. (CBC)

He said the hotel sector has been able to keep afloat because of federal and provincial programs, but they are already winding down.

"We're in a very difficult position to continue at these levels of occupancy," he said.

Clarke said he was fearful consumers worried about changing restrictions would start to book their vacations in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador.

He said he supported the principle of the protest, but wanted protesters to stop blocking the highway and hindering the movement of goods and services needed by hotels and restaurants in Nova Scotia.

