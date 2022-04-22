Appointments for second COVID-19 vaccine booster now open to people 70+ in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians who are 70 or older are now eligible to make an appointment for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies and drop-in clinics.

The second booster (or fourth shot overall) can be administered if it's been 120 days since the previous booster, the province said in a news release Friday.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are recommended for the second booster, but the province said people who can't receive those mRNA vaccines for medical reasons may opt for Novavax.

Teens encouraged to get booster

Youths age 12 to 17 are now also encouraged to get a booster dose of the vaccine, but they must wait at least 168 days after their second vaccine dose to receive it. This new guidance is based on updated recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are able to receive their booster dose after 120 days.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is available for this age group and the province said bookings are now open.

"Boosters are more than just a nice-to-do — they are an important part of protecting yourself and others against COVID-19," said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer of health.

Deeks said the number of doses needed to ensure the best protection against COVID-19 differs depending on age and health status.

"That's why it's important to understand how many vaccine doses are right for you and the other members of your family and to book the appointments you need to stay up to date," said Deeks.

