Bookstore vandalized, RCMP checking for clues

The RCMP have dusted for fingerprints after a bookstore in Bridgetown, N.S., was ransacked overnight.

Endless Shores Books on Queen St. was combed over by the mounties' forensic identification team on Saturday morning, after the shop's owner found hundreds of books scattered on the floor.

Several book shelves were toppled over like giant dominoes, said Jennifer Crouse. To top it off, a fire extinguisher had been discharged throughout the store.

"I don't think I could process what I was really looking at," said Crouse, who purchased the 14-year-old book store in May.

"I think I'm sort of still in shock over it. I have moments were I'm really cross and then I'm crying or I'm laughing. So I feel a whole lot of different emotions at the moment."

Crouse says several shelves were toppled over and some odd items went missing from the store. (Submitted)

Crouse said a peculiar selection of items is missing from the store.

They left a computer and tablet, but took a monitor and keyboard, said Crouse.

They took one speaker of three, she said.

They also took a jar of rubber bands.

Crouse said she doubts they took any books.

"I didn't check the true crime section," laughed Crouse. "It doesn't look like it."

"Clearly not a fan of modern fiction, crime fiction, thrillers or romance! (I’ve got to find some humour in all this!)", wrote Crouse on Facebook. (Submitted)

Crouse said many people in Bridgetown have offered to help her clean up the store.

She said it will be a lot of work re-alphabetizing the books, so she is considering the offer, which is the one good thing to come out of Saturday morning's mess.

"The kindness of the community is overwhelming," she said.

"I'm not surprised by the generosity of the people in Bridgetown, it's a wonderful town. I'm certainly not going to allow ... a of couple kids or adults or whatever they are to ruin my opinion of my town."

"Despite what happened today, I'm probably the happiest person in Bridgetown."

Crouse said she locked the door when she closed up the shop Friday night, but by morning, it looked like the handle was broken.

She said she doesn't have any security cameras, but the tenants upstairs heard a loud noise sometime around 11 p.m.

RCMP took the fire extinguisher, her computer and tablet to examine them for fingerprints.

RCMP's Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said they have canvassed the area and are asking the public for information as they continue their investigation into the break and enter.

"They did a lot of vandalism on the interior of the business, caused a lot of damage," said Hutchinson. "It was quite significant. And with that it appears to have been more than one person, but that's something the investigation will confirm."

Hutchinson said he's seen many break and enters where fire extinguishers are set off.

"That in its own causes a lot of damage," said Hutchinson.

Crouse said much of damage was at her desk. (Submitted)

Crouse said she won't let this deter her from her job and is trying to find the humour in it.

"It's the best job. And even after this it's still the best job in the world."

"The world is full of really bad stuff. This was a complete shock when I walked in," said Crouse. "But it's not the end of the world."

