Sydney business at risk of closing finds new home in downtown core

Thanks to customers, Ed's Books and More of Sydney, N.S., has found a new home in the downtown core.

The new space is on Charlotte Street, just blocks away from the old location, which was sold to the province to be used for a Nova Scotia Community College campus.

"First of all, it will be that much easier for my current customers to be able to locate me," owner Ed Gillis said. "I mean, you can just look up the street and there I am."

Gillis's customers helped find his new location.

He had been looking around without much success. But then his customers turned to social media last week and the effort paid off.

Gillis described it as "a bit of a Christmas miracle."

Ed's Books and More is currently located on Charlotte Street in Sydney. His new location will also be on Charlotte Street, but just a few blocks up the road closer to the waterfront. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"I'm going to have to give credit to my friends for finding this place for me," he said.

"Some people dug a little bit deeper into the situation than I did. Some people did some detective work and found out there was a basement below that I can also use for retail and there's a room above that I can also use for retail."

Gillis plans to move his store in late February and be open in his new space by March 2020.

He said it means a lot to stay on Charlotte Street. "This is an unexpected surprise to be in the core of downtown Sydney," he said.

