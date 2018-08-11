Skip to Main Content
Books of condolence for Fredericton available at 3 locations in HRM

People in Halifax can send their sympathies to Fredericton by signing books of condolence this weekend at three locations throughout the municipality.

4 people, including 2 police officers, were shot to death Friday in Fredericton

Books of condolence for Fredericton are available this weekend at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street, the Halifax Central Library and Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

The books of condolence can be found at the Halifax Central Library,  Alderney Gate Public Library and at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Four people, including two police officers, were fatally shot Friday morning in Fredericton. They are: Const. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, as well as Fredericton residents Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, of Fredericton, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths. He was seriously injured at the scene and is being treated in hospital.

