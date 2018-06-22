Hundreds gather to move books, one by one, into new Lunenburg library

A book brigade hit the streets of Lunenburg, N.S., today, as residents got together to help move library books to their new home.

The Lunenburg library is moving from its old space on Pelham Street to its new location at the historic Lunenburg Academy.

The new library is about 300 to 400 metres uphill, and people lined up side by side to pass the books one at a time.

Lunenburg Mayor Rachel Bailey was one of the many people who lined up.

"This is a huge deal," said Bailey. "It really speaks to the importance of libraries in our communities."

Lunenburg Mayor Rachel Bailey participated in the book brigade. (Steven Berry/CBC)

Deputy chief librarian Jeff Mercer said as much as the day was about moving the books, it was also about "linking the community."

"I think it has gone fantastically well. The weather was perfect, the kids were enthusiastic, the members of the community were having fun," said Mercer.

Despite a bit of confusion at first about what order the books needed to go in, the human chain came together and was able to transport about 500 to 600 books by hand.

Hundreds of people in Lunenburg, N.S. formed a 300-metre-long line to move books between their old library and the new one, which is located inside one of the town's oldest buildings. 1:04

About 18,000 books need to be moved in total, and today was only the beginning.

Shirley Brown is a Lunenburg resident and an avid library user.

She joined the brigade to help out the library, have some fun and also to get a sneak peek of the new location.

"This is wonderful — perfect use of the building," said Brown.

The final book moved by the brigade on Friday was a book titled Old Town Lunenburg. (Steven Berry/CBC)

The library will occupy half of the main floor of the Academy.

Although people were able to take a peek today, they will have to wait for the library's grand opening on July 28 to see the whole thing.