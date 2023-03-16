Nurses awarded $10K retention bonuses from province, other health workers to receive $5K

Nurses who worked full-time in the past year are getting a $10,000 bonus for remaining on the job, Nova Scotia's premier announced Monday.

"How can we show you, how can we show nurses and health care professionals the same level of commitment that you show us?" Premier Tim Houston said at a news conference at Dartmouth General Hospital. "How can we say thank you? How can we recognize your sacrifice?"

Nurses who promise to stay working until 2026 will receive a $10,000 bonus next year.

The bonuses are part of an effort to retain nurses, most of whom have been forced to work overtime, forgo breaks and vacations because of short staffing.

"Today we're saying thank you to nurses employed by our publicly funded health care system by paying each of you a $10,000 retention bonus, no strings attached," he said.

Returning nurses rewarded

"And to each nurse who commits to staying with us on this health care journey for another two years, we're going to provide an additional $10,000 bonus so that means potentially $20,000 for nurses, for those that are here with us and who are are staying with us."

One of those bonuses is also on offer for nurses who return full time to the public system, including nurses who travel or have retired or those who work on a casual or part-time basis.

"In a time of rising costs of living I hope that this money will make a difference to a lot of families around the province," said Houston.

The province is also offering a one-time, $5,000 bonus to people who work in hospitals or other care facilities, including ward aides, continuing care assistants, clinical assistants, telehealth workers, clerical, office and housekeeping staff.

