Power outage prompts boil water order in Oxford

A power outage at the Town of Oxford's water chlorination plant over the weekend has forced the community to issue a boil order for its water utility customers.

All water customers are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before they use it for drinking, making ice cubes, washing food, brushing teeth, or any other activity requiring human or domestic animal consumption.

In a news release, the town said after this kind of outage it is required by the province's Department of Environment to have water tests completed to make sure there are no pathogens or bacteria in the community's drinking water.

Until the test results confirm the water is safe to consume, the boil water order will remain in effect.

The results of the tests are expected by the end of the day Wednesday.