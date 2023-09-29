Boil-water order nears 2nd month in Region of Queens Municipality

A boil-water order in Nova Scotia's Regions of Queens Municipality that's been in place since Aug. 9 will remain in effect in until at least Oct. 5.

The municipality's water treatment facility was damaged by a lightning strike in a storm. While the facility has since been fully repaired, officials are still waiting for the all-clear before the boil order is lifted.

"As owners-operators of a water utility, we must ensure that public safety is the No. 1 priority, despite the negative impact this is having on residents and businesses," Mayor Darlene Norman told CBC News in an interview on Friday.

The municipality temporarily hired a consulting company to be responsible for making sure the boil water order can be lifted. The company spent two days on-site this week and are expected back Tuesday.

Norman said municipal managers are working with staff to upgrade their licensing so they can eventually take over from the consulting firm.

She said council is working on a letter to send to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to see what could be done to compensate water customers. The UARB would need to approve any rate changes, but council is seeking around a 70 per cent discount.

'A bit stressful'

"As council, we are very hopeful that the UARB will allow us to do this for the customers of the utility," Norman said.

Elizabeth Brown and her family moved to the Queens area in May and live in a part of the municipality that has been under the boil order.

"It's a bit stressful. One of the things that drew us to the house that we have is that it's on town water. And to us, that was a plus, like we didn't have to worry about having a well and maintaining it. So to now not be able to drink the water is a bit frustrating," Brown told CBC News.

'We're being heard'

She and her family have been buying bottles of water and using water from a friend's nearby well.

"We bought a large blue camping jug that we now keep on the counter for that kind of stuff," Brown said, adding the measure has helped save some money.

Brown said she appreciates that council is trying to get water customers a break on their water bill.

"It means that we're being heard," she said, but added she wished there had been help sooner.

