Boil water notice issued for Cornwallis Park

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Cornwallis Park area Tuesday after E. coli was detected in a water sample.

Annapolis County said about 300 water customers are affected.

It means people should not drink, brush teeth or wash fruits and vegetables with tap water unless it has been boiled for 10 minutes.

The county said using the water for baths and showers is fine.

Steve McInnis, director of engineering and public works with Annapolis County, said boil water advisories are rare for the area.

He said it's unclear what caused the contamination.

McInnis said more water samples are being tested. The county will be posting updates to its Facebook page and website.

