Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Boil-water advisory lifted in Region of Queens Municipality

The advisory had been in place since Aug. 9, after a lightning strike damaged the area's water treatment facility.

Advisory had been in place since Aug. 9, after lightning hit water treatment plant

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
A pot of water is seen boiling on a stove element
After nearly two months, the Region of Queens Municipality lifted its boil-water order. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

After nearly two months, water customers in the Region of Queens Municipality are no longer under a boil-water advisory.

The municipality posted a message on its website Thursday saying that the provincial Environment Department had approved lifting the measure and that "water quality production issues" had been resolved.

The advisory had been in place since Aug. 9, after the area's water treatment facility was damaged by a lightning strike during a storm.

Last week, Mayor Darlene Norman told CBC News council had voted to send a letter to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to see if customers could get a break on their water bill. She said the review board would need to approve any changes to water bills.

Norman also said the municipality is looking to train staff to upgrade their licensing so that they would be able to determine when a boil-water advisory could be lifted. The municipality had hired a consulting company for that work while the recent advisory was in place.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anjuli Patil

Reporter

Anjuli Patil is a reporter and occasional video journalist with CBC Nova Scotia's digital team.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now