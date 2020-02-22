Residents in Cape Breton community advised to boil water

Victoria County's water utility is advising people on the Dingwall, N.S., water system to boil their water.

Jocelyn Bethune, the communication officer for the Municipality of Victoria County, said water used for drinking, preparing food, washing fruit and brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.

Bethune said there was a house fire in the area Friday night that placed "an unusually high demand on the water system."

"This caused water levels to become very low in the water tower," she said. "It has since risen back up again, but because they went so low, we've issued a precautionary boil order."

The water became cloudy due to suspended particles.

Victoria County has four municipal water systems supplying Neils Harbour, Little Narrows, Ingonish and Dingwall.

About 100 customers are affected by the advisory.

