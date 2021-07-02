Annapolis Royal issues boil water advisory

The Town of Annapolis Royal, N.S., issued a boil water advisory Friday, citing "apparent contamination" at the water utility and the possibility of unsafe water.

People are being told to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using it for any activity involving human consumption.

The order started at 3 p.m. AT and remains in effect until further notice.

On June 29, residents of the town had been asked to conserve water because of a failure in a section of the Granville Ferry water storage system.

A notice from the town had asked residents to use water for essential purposes only.

On Friday, the town posted a social media update noting that issues with the county's water supply at Granville Ferry might take up to two weeks to complete.

