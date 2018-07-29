Nova Scotia medical examiner service seeks ways to speed up body removal

Nova Scotia's medical examiner service is hoping to reduce delays in retrieving bodies from scenes where people have died suddenly.

It has approached the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia to gauge that group's interest in performing the task.

The medical examiner office currently contracts the work to two companies that bring bodies requiring autopsies either to the office in Dartmouth, N.S., or to a local hospital with a morgue.

But Sean Margueratt, the director of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, said due to the province's geography and the "nature of the business," it can be a tricky business model to sustain.

"It's difficult for a business to set up in a small rural part of the province and maintain economy of scale," Margueratt said.

Body removal can be delayed if the companies don't have a subcontractor in the area where the death occurred, especially if that's in a remote part of the province, he said.

"So they're dispatching from HRM [Halifax Regional Municipality] to a remote area like Guysborough County or Inverness or something. And especially in inclement weather, that can lead to a number of hours delay."

Margueratt said having the fire service association take over the job could be beneficial because fire stations are located throughout the province, including in rural and remote locations, so that could reduce delays.

Delays can affect police officers who are at the scene of a death, Margueratt said.

"Law enforcement will not leave a scene, will not leave a body until body removal arrives and actually removes the body. So the biggest impact really is on the officers in those communities that are present at a scene and tying up their resources."

P.E.I. model

He added that body removals are done by fire departments in other provinces, including Prince Edward Island, where it is a "very effective service model."

Tim Jenkins manages the body removal service for the Prince Edward Island Firefighters Association, which took over the service from the paramedics in Queens County in 2009 and then in Prince County late last year.

"I think it definitely makes sense," he said. "I think it's proven itself here. I think it's worked out quite well."

Jenkins said members initially did have concerns.

"Obviously in dealing with death, it takes a certain personality to be able to do that. But I guess the thinking is firefighters do deal with that on a fairly regular basis — or certainly more regular than the general population — so they're a little bit hardened to start with."

Jenkins said the province pays the association for the service, and any firefighter who removes a body receives a stipend, and the remainder goes to the organization for training.

Jim Roper, the president of the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia, said he could not comment on the proposal until his members have had an opportunity to discuss it.

Body removal costs $1.2 million per year

The five-year contract between Nova Scotia's medical examiner office and the body removal companies expires in February.

Margueratt said it remains to be seen whether the change would bring cost savings.

The medical examiner office is involved in about 1,300 body removals each year, and spends about $1.2 million on the service, including a flat rate per body and a travel rate per kilometre.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has also approached the Funeral Service Association of Nova Scotia to determine interest in providing body removal services.