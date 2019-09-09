Body discovered on Digby County beach

The RCMP are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to identify a body found on a beach in Digby County Sunday morning.

The body was discovered in the small community of Sandy Cove shortly after 9 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Officials are also trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the person's death.

The RCMP have not disclosed the sex of the individual, nor have they provided any details about how the body was discovered.

The investigation continues.

