Death of missing Kentville man not suspicious, police say

Police say the body of a missing Kentville, N.S., man has been found, and the death isn't suspicious.

The remains of a 29-year-old man were discovered near Jones Road in New Minas on Thursday, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

A man called police after seeing a body in the Cornwallis River around 10 a.m on Thursday.

Kentville Police confirmed the man was identified as Joshawa Bentley, who was reported missing on March 24. He was last seen leaving the Kings Arms Pub in Kentville around 10:30 p.m. on March 23.

Air, ground and water search and rescue teams searched the area for several days, but the search was called off on April 1.

Joshawa Bentley was last seen leaving the Kings Arms Pub around 10:30 p.m. on March 23. (Kentville Police Service)

Police and the medical examiner determined the death was not suspicious, said RCMP.

Bentley is survived by his girlfriend, who is expecting their child this summer, and two sons from a previous relationship.

