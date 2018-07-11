Police called after woman found dead near Sheffield Mills home

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the death of a woman found outside near a home on Saxon Street in Sheffield Mills, near Kentville.

Kings District RCMP were called when someone found the body at 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday, said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit are assisting in the investigation.

An autopsy will be done Wednesday. Police are not yet releasing the woman's name or age. Clarke wouldn't say if police thought the death was suspicious.

