Body found in waters off Cape Breton identified as missing Antigonish County man

The body found off the coast of Cape Breton earlier this month has been identified as a missing Antigonish County man, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Patrick John MacDonald, 54, was reported missing on Jan. 22. His truck was found at the wharf in Ballantynes Cove, the community where he lived.

A fisherman from Bayfield, near Antigonish, found the body floating in the water about 18 kilometres off Port Hood on July 18.

The remains were recovered by the RCMP's underwater recovery team and the Canadian Coast Guard joint rescue co-ordination team, with the help of fishermen from Port Hood.

An autopsy was performed in Dartmouth.

Antigonish RCMP continue to investigate.