Body found in residence after fire in Amherst

A body was discovered in a residence following a fire in Amherst on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to an East Pleasant Street address at 3:30 a.m.

Amherst officials have not released the name or age of the dead person, but did say the person is male. A release from the town described the fire as suspicious.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Another suspicious fire, a brush fire, was reported earlier at 2:48 a.m. on Clarence Street.

Police arrested a man in connection with the brush fire. He is facing criminal charges.

