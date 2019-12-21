Body found in residence after fire in Amherst
A body was discovered in a residence following a fire in Amherst on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to an East Pleasant Street address at 3:30 a.m.
Amherst officials have not released the name or age of the dead person, but did say the person is male. A release from the town described the fire as suspicious.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Another suspicious fire, a brush fire, was reported earlier at 2:48 a.m. on Clarence Street.
Police arrested a man in connection with the brush fire. He is facing criminal charges.
