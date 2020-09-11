Man's body found after ATV rollover in Cape Breton

Cape Breton Regional Police say they have found a man's body following an ATV rollover near Alder Point.

According to police, officers were searching an area near Colonial Drive for a missing person when the body was located.

Earlier this week, police sent out a release saying a search was ongoing for Jefferey Harrietha.

On Thursday night, police say an air unit search team located a yellow ATV that matched the description of one Harrietha was using.

Officers located a man's body near the ATV a short time later.

Police are not identifying the person who died as the investigation continues.

Anyone with details related to the case are being asked to contact police at 902-563-5151. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

