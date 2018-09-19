Body found at Barrio Lake in Digby County

A body has been recovered from Barrio Lake in Digby County, N.S., but RCMP have not said whether the body is that of a man who disappeared after falling out of a canoe last weekend.

RCMP divers found the body at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Divers were called to search the area this week after two men fell into the water while canoeing Saturday.

One man was rescued but the other man was not found.