Body found along shoreline in southwest Nova Scotia identified as missing N.B. man

A body discovered Friday afternoon along a shoreline in southwest Nova Scotia — an area that has several recent missing persons cases — has been identified as a missing 41-year-old New Brunswick man.

A news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP on Tuesday did not name the man but a missing person report for Thomas Lundie of Grand Manan, N.B., was updated to include a link to the latest news release.

The RCMP said an autopsy was completed on Jan. 18 and the death has not been ruled as suspicious.

In a news release Saturday morning, the RCMP said a man found the body near the water's edge around 1:30 p.m. Friday and called 911. The discovery happened near Central Grove on Long Island in Digby County.

At the time of the body's discovery, seven men were missing in that part of the province in three recent, separate cases.

Five crew members of the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis have been missing since their vessel sank in the Bay of Fundy last month; 20-year-old Zachary Lefave was last seen walking home from a party in Yarmouth County on New Year's Eve; and 69-year-old Kenneth Surette was last seen canoeing in Yarmouth County last weekend.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said in an interview Saturday, before the body was identified, that police had notified family members of all the recently missing men about the discovery.

Less than 24 hours later, another body was found in the water off Yarmouth County — that of Surette, the missing canoeist.

