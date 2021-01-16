Body found along shoreline in southwest Nova Scotia

The body of an unknown man was discovered Friday afternoon along a shoreline in southwest Nova Scotia — an area that has several recent missing persons cases.

Nova Scotia RCMP are working with the provincial medical examiner to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

In a news release Saturday morning, RCMP say a man found the body near the water's edge around 1:30 p.m. Friday and called 911. The discovery happened near Central Grove on Long Island.

Seven men have recently gone missing in that part of the province in three separate cases.

Five crew members of the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis have been missing since their vessel sank in the Bay of Fundy last month, 20-year-old Zachary Lefave was last seen walking home from a party in Yarmouth County on New Year's Eve, and the search for an unnamed 68-year-old man last seen canoeing in Yarmouth County last weekend was just turned into a missing persons case on Wednesday.

"The outcome is dependent on the identification, and that could take a while," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce in an interview. "So for us to speculate as to which one of the missing or somebody else would not be wise for us to do or helpful to anybody."

Still, Joyce said RCMP notified family members of all the recently missing men about the discovery.

MORE TOP STORIES