Body found in burning shed in Sydney Mines

Cape Breton Regional Police say a body has been found inside a burning shed in Sydney Mines.

The department was called to Crescent Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday, where firefighters found the body.

Residents of a home located on the property reported the fire after seeing smoke coming from the building.

Police say the victim is not a resident of the house.

CBC News reached out to police, but they did not provide an explanation as to why the victim was in the shed.

Spokesperson Desiree Magnus said no further details would be released at this time.

Magnus said an autopsy will be performed to confirm identity and cause of death.

Officials with the provincial fire marshal's office and police forensic Identification unit are working to determine the cause of the fire.

