Bob Murphy named as new host of CBC Radio's Maritime Noon

Veteran journalist Bob Murphy has been named as the new host of CBC Radio's weekday call-in and current affairs show Maritime Noon.

"It's exciting and perhaps a little daunting at the same time but this is a region of the country that I love. I've spent most of my life in the Maritimes and I can't wait to get started," said Murphy.

It's not the first time he has put his interview skills to work for live radio. Murphy took over the reins at CBC Radio's Mainstreet in mainland Nova Scotia in March 2016.

Murphy takes over the Maritime Noon hosting gig from Norma Lee MacLeod, a fellow P.E.I. native. MacLeod retired in September after more than three decades on the air and seven years hosting Maritime Noon.

"Norma Lee MacLeod did such great things with that show and before her, Costas Halavrezos — two people that I greatly respect in this industry — and now I get to continue on with all of the great work that they've done and build on that."

Murphy is an award-winning journalist who has been with the CBC for more than 25 years reporting from Charlottetown, Moncton, Halifax and dozens of communities in between.

"This show is so interesting because so much of Maritime Noon is opened up to the audience to have their say and they've got some very insightful things to say on a whole range of topics," he said.

"In many ways this show is a great fit for me and I hope the listening audience out there will feel that way."

As an investigative journalist, Murphy has reported on issues ranging from workplace deaths to unsolved crimes and government scandals.

He's expected to officially join Maritime Noon early in 2019.

Maritime Noon can be heard on CBC Radio One and online weekdays between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. AT.