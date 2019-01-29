Search on for person missing after boat sinks near Halifax harbour

Two people were rescued and the search is on for a third person after a boat sank near the mouth of Halifax harbour Tuesday morning.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre duty commander Maj. Amber Bineau confirmed this morning that the vessel sank in about 12 to 15 metres of metres of water near Devils Island. She said the call came in at around 2 a.m. JRCC had originally said the vessel was a fishing boat however they've updated information to say that it's a 40-foot diving boat.

"Two had abandoned and were picked up by the pilot boat as it was entering the harbour and one person is missing and there are a number of assets that are deployed on scene to search for that individual," she said.

The two rescued were assessed by first responders and released.

The fishing vessel sank near Devils Island at the mouth of Halifax Harbour. (Google Maps)

Multiple vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy as well as a naval dive team are involved in the search.

Bineau said that divers were in the water this morning but were unable to locate the vessel.

"They will go out as soon as it's light to ... resume their underwater search," said Bineau.

There is also a Hercules aircraft and a Cormorant helicopter helping in the search.

More to come.