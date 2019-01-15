Ottawa announces $100M for Boat Harbour cleanup

The federal government is pitching in $100 million to help clean up Boat Harbour, the largest environmentally contaminated site in Nova Scotia.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser made the announcement today at Pictou Landing First Nation, which is adjacent to the lagoons that have received wastewater effluent from the nearby pulp mill.

Boat Harbour started receiving the wastewater from the mill in 1967. It was sealed off from the Northumberland Strait in 1972.

"Cleaning Boat Harbour has been a top priority of mine from the first day I took office," said Fraser in a news release.

"This project will help reconnect the Pictou Landing First Nation community to their traditional lands in pursuit of reconciliation."

The Boat Harbour Act was passed in 2015 by Nova Scotia's Liberal government and requires the current effluent treatment facility to close by January 31, 2020.

The move came after pressure from Pictou Landing First Nation, following decades of concerns over the contaminants which include zinc, cadmium and mercury.

Boat Harbour contains 50 years worth of toxic waste, and it has been called one of the worst cases of environmental racism in Canada.

Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul hailed the federal funding contribution as "significant."

"We are closer to our youth one day enjoying this land, land that our elders played at, swam, fished and hunted," said Paul in the release.

"This project has allowed our community to begin the healing process from decades of trauma from this environmental devastation. We cannot wait for this land to be returned to its natural state, land that we can one day all enjoy."

The news release said the project will restore the natural flow of water between the ocean and the harbour.

The Northern Pulp mill on Abercrombie Point. (David Gutnick/CBC)

Contaminated soil and sediment will be removed, and improvements will be made to portions of Highway 348, including the construction of a bridge to replace the current causeway.

"Once complete, residents will benefit from a cleaner local environment, and healthier local ecosystems," the release said.

"This project will also support efforts to restore fish and bird habitat while protecting traditional recreation, fishing, and hunting lands for local Mi'kmaq Peoples."

The Boat Harbour treatment facility is owned by the provincial government, which is on the hook for the cleanup once the facility closes.

The government's website said the province has set aside $217 million for the project, and that it will take at least four years to complete.

The province has said the cleanup cannot begin until wastewater stops flowing into the harbour, and the cleanup isn't expected to start until 2021.

As the Boat Harbour Act deadline looms, questions remain about how Northern Pulp will treat its effluent going forward.

In March, Nova Scotia Environment Minister Margaret Miller ruled the company's environment assessment of its proposed new effluent treatment plant did not provide enough information for her to make a decision on the project.

At the time, the CEO of Paper Excellence said the delay meant it would take at least until the summer of 2021 to complete construction work.

The company has repeatedly called for an extension of the Boat Harbour Act, and said without one the mill would be forced to shut down.

But Premier Stephen McNeil has said an extension would not be considered without full community support.

Members of the Pictou Landing First Nation have been unwavering that they do not support an extension.

