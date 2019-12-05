Premier Stephen McNeil won't reveal his decision on Boat Harbour until Friday

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil won't speak publicly about the future of Boat Harbour and Northern Pulp until Friday.

On Tuesday, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson said the company's environmental focus report lacked enough science-based information for him to make a decision on the Pictou County-based mill's proposal to build a new effluent treatment plant, which would replace the current facility at Boat Harbour.

Wilson ordered a environmental assessment report, a process that could take at least two years.

Mill officials responded by saying they would take time to consider the future of the operation and called on McNeil to make a decision as soon as possible about whether he would extend the legislated closure date of Boat Harbour.

The Boat Harbour Act requires it to stop receiving effluent by the end of January and an amendment to the act would be required to change that date.

Time to reflect

McNeil, who throughout the process has said without a viable project he has no reason to consider amending legislation, was silent on the question Tuesday. On Wednesday, he issued a statement saying he needed more time before announcing what he'll do, and would address reporters on the Friday before Christmas.

"Because this is one of the most difficult decisions our government has had to make to date, we need to take more time to reflect," he said in a statement.

"At the same time, I understand how difficult this is for many Nova Scotians for many different reasons and I will make a decision public on Friday."

Northern Pulp officials have said the mill cannot keep operating without an extension, something forestry officials have predicted would result in about 2,700 jobs lost within the industry.

On the other hand, members of Pictou Landing First Nation, which is located next to Boat Harbour and has suffered through decades of pollution as a result, have urged the premier to keep his promise and uphold the closure date in the act.

'Folks need to know'

Forest Nova Scotia executive director Jeff Bishop said the delay only serves to drive up the anxiety people in the forestry sector are feeling about what might happen.

"The time of year just adds to it," he said in an interview.

Bishop said people he's talked to since Wilson released his decision are disappointed things weren't more definitive.

"Folks need to know what their business is going to be able to do, what their employees — if they're a business owner — can do," he said.

"Those employees are thinking about what their future also means in connection with this, whether they work directly for Northern Pulp or in the woods or at one of the sawmills that's a partner."