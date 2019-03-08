Northern Pulp files focus report with Nova Scotia government

Northern Pulp has filed its government-ordered focus report as the company continues to try to get approval to build a new effluent treatment facility at its Pictou County site.

The company filed the report Wednesday, according to a Nova Scotia government news release. It will be posted online with 14 days, at which point the public will have 30 days to submit comments.

At the end of that period, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson will make a decision on the company's proposed effluent treatment plant within 39 days, meaning it could be as late as the end of December before a decision is made.

Wilson's predecessor, Margaret Miller, ordered the focus report in March after determining the company's initial application for an environmental approval lacked necessary information about subjects such as the project's potential effects on human and animal health and the environment.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of the Boat Harbour Act, legislation passed five years ago by Premier Stephen McNeil's government that says the mill must stop pumping effluent into the former tidal estuary no later than Jan. 31, 2020.

Mill officials and members of the forestry industry have been lobbying hard to convince the government to extend the deadline. They say without more time to build a treatment facility the mill will be forced to shut down, something they predict will throw the forestry industry into a tailspin.

Members of Pictou Landing First Nation, fishermen's associations, environmentalists and others have called on the government to honour the date in the Boat Harbour Act.

Not only do they want Boat Harbour cleaned up as soon as possible, they are adamantly opposed to the mill's proposal to use a pipeline to move treated effluent from a new treatment site by the mill in Abercrombie Point to the Northumberland Strait.

McNeil, who has more recently backed away from a staunch position that the closure date is the closure date, has said any decisions by his government would be made based on fact and science after the company submits its proposal.