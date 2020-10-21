Police investigating boat fire in Lunenburg County

Police are investigating a boat fire at Voglers Cove, a small community in Lunenburg County on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

A statement from the RCMP said there is no evidence to indicate the arson-mischief is connected to the ongoing fishery dispute on the province's southwest coast.

The fire was in the early hours of Monday and was reported to the RCMP that afternoon. In an email, the RCMP said the fire snuffed itself out and the boat can be repaired.

Voglers Cove is about 25 kilometres south of Bridgewater.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks in southwest Nova Scotia.

Last week, two lobster pounds used by Mi'kmaw fishermen were surrounded by commercial fishermen unhappy with the moderate livelihood fishery launched last month by Sipekne'katik First Nation. Both pounds were damaged, and a van was lit on fire at one.

One of pounds, in Middle West Pubnico, burned to the ground over the weekend.

Earlier this month, a boat belonging to Robert Syliboy of the Sipekne'katik First Nation was destroyed by fire at Comeauville wharf in Digby County. That incident is still under investigation.

