Rescue boat dispatched after capsized kayakers make their way to McNabs Island

Two people who were on a kayak that capsized in the Halifax harbour Wednesday afternoon made it over to McNabs Island and a rescue boat is on its way to get them.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to help around 3:15 p.m.

"Initial reports are they don't require any medical attention," said District Chief Brad Connors.

"We're sending our rescue boat to see if we can locate them and give them any initial medical attention they may need and then bring them over to the shoreline so they can be turned over to EHS."

Connors said as far as he knew, the kayakers were the ones who made the 911 for help.

MORE TOP STORIES