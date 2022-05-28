RCMP trying to identify owner of boat found adrift in Bras d'Or Lake

Victoria County RCMP investigators are unsure if an unregistered boat that was found in Bras d'Or Lake near the Seal Island Bridge on Friday was occupied when it went adrift.

According to a news release, police responded to a report at 8:20 p.m. on Friday and learned that no one was seen on the boat or in the area.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre and the Sydney Mines Volunteer Fire Department also responded, the release said.

The 5.5-metre Starcraft aluminum boat was found in New Harris Settlement with no outboard motor attached and bearing the hull identification number PLX13287K708.

Because the boat is unregistered, investigators have been unable to locate the owner. Authorities are concerned that someone may have been on the boat when it went adrift.

A search of the area is continuing Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-295-2350. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

